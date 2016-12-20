Police looking for suspect in connection with a rape on Indianapolis' southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are asking for your help to track down a man who is wanted in connection with a rape on Indianapolis' southwest side.

The victim told police she was walking on Whitcomb Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. on September 19 when a Hispanic man came up behind her and then sexually assaulted her.

The 26-year-old woman said she yelled for help and was able to spin around and hit the man with her elbow. He ran off after spotting a police car.

The suspect is described as young (possibly in his late 20's to early 30's) with a short beard, and black hair that's shaved on both sides. He had a muscular build and was approximately 5'2" to 5'3" tall.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released this sketch of the suspect:

Anyone with information about who this man might be is asked to contact Detective Fernando Cervantes at (317) 327-8371 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.