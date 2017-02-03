2 juveniles in custody related to homicide

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police took two juveniles into custody Friday morning, following a SWAT situation on Indianapolis' south side.

Police say the two suspects were taken into custody in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night.

In the homicide, a 911 caller told police a person was bleeding from their face. Police arrived, and followed a blood trail to a nearby home in the 1900 block of S. Union Street, where the man was found dead.

Friday morning's SWAT situation began near the intersection of McFarland and Thompson roads around 6:15 a.m.

