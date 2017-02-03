2 juveniles in custody related to homicide

Matt McKinney
6:55 AM, Feb 3, 2017
7 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police took two juveniles into custody Friday morning, following a SWAT situation on Indianapolis' south side.

Police say the two suspects were taken into custody in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night.

In the homicide, a 911 caller told police a person was bleeding from their face. Police arrived, and followed a blood trail to a nearby home in the 1900 block of S. Union Street, where the man was found dead.

PREVIOUS | 

Friday morning's SWAT situation began near the intersection of McFarland and Thompson roads around 6:15 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top