Police shoot suspect in Elwood pharmacy robbery, second suspect still on the run

ELWOOD, Ind. – Police shot an armed robbery suspect at an Elwood pharmacy on Tuesday. A second suspect is still on the run.

Officers were called to Elwood Low-Cost Prescriptions Pharmacy on S. Anderson Street around noon for a report of an armed robbery involving two suspects.

Four employees were working at the time. None were hurt.

Police say the suspects were trying to steal prescription drugs.

Investigators say an officer encountered the suspects when he arrived on scene and opened fire, hitting one of them. That suspect is in St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Authorities searched for hours for the second suspect, but did not catch him.

Elwood Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution as police searched for the suspects.