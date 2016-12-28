Police: Two arrested for trying to toss contraband into Plainfield Correctional Facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Two people were arrested after authorities say they tried to throw contraband over the fence into the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

Workers at the facility said they saw a vehicle pull up to the fence and a man got out. They said he threw three packages over the fence and got back into the vehicle which then sped away.

The Plainfield Police Department was notified and the vehicle was stopped a short time later.

Police said the two occupants, Brianne Gover and Justin Jones, were taken to the Hendricks County Jail.

Authorities say both were arrested for trafficking with an inmate. Gover was also arrested for possession of a synthetic drug.