Police: Two people arrested for trying to toss contraband into Plainfield Correctional Facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- For the second time in nearly two weeks, two people were arrested for trying to toss contraband into the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

Superintendent Stanley Knight says shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, prison staff saw a person come up to the fence, drop packages and run from the grounds.

Knight says they were able to identify the vehicle involved and it was stopped a short time later by Plainfield police.

Tiffany Burse and Phillip Sanders were arrested and taken to the Hendricks County Jail.

Sup. Knight says both were charged with trafficking with an inmate.

In addition, Burse was charged with dealing in a controlled substance and Knight says she could face more charges.

On December 28, two different people were arrested after authorities say they tried to throw contraband over the fence into the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

Brianne Gover and Justin Jones were arrested for trafficking with an inmate. Gover was also arrested for possession of a synthetic drug.