Real-life Grinch ransacks Indianapolis home and steals gifts meant for six-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are looking for a real-life Grinch who stole Christmas gifts meant for a six-year-old Indianapolis girl.

And now – the family is moving out of their home, because they don’t feel safe living there anymore.

“It’s really got me unfocused, I’m trying to make Christmas for a little girl happen. It’s kind of heartbreaking, honestly,” said Michael Daugherty.

Daugherty said he came home on Wednesday to find his house had been ransacked. Someone had thrown a brick through a back window and climbed in. They stole televisions, cash and a pile of Christmas presents meant for his six-year-old girl.

“Playdough, stuff she could paint her nails with. $800, $900 worth of toys and clothes. We’re talking two weeks’ worth of money for me.”

But Daugherty says he’s not letting this ruin his family’s holiday.

“I look at it like some little girl in need gets the stuff I bought for my daughter, because she’s not going to get it and if you steal somebody’s Christmas, they must need it really, really bad,” said Daugherty.

While they got away with all of the little girls’ presents, the burglars did leave behind the new puppy that Daugherty is hoping to surprise his daughter with on Christmas morning.