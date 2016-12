INDIANAPOLIS – Richmond Hill explosion suspect Gary Thompson was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday morning.

Thompson, who helped blow up a home in the Richmond Hill subdivision in 2012, was allegedly offered $5,000 to assist in the scheme.

Thompson supposedly had a change of heart before the actual November 2012 explosion. Investigators say there were two attempts to blow up the home before the one that succeeded. On his way to set the explosion in motion, he apparently got scared.

Two other suspects, brothers Mark Ray Leonard and Bob Leonard Jr., have already been sentenced to multiple life sentences for their roles in the explosion.