Scotty's Brewhouse staff victims of data breach, every employee W-2 emailed to scammers

INDIANAPOLIS -- W-2's for every Scotty's Brewhouse worker could now be in the hands of a scammer after they were sent to a fake email address.

The company contacted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday about the breach, which appears to be part of an email phishing scam.

According to police, the payroll account manager for Scotty's Brewhouse received an email from an unknown individual who claimed to be company's CEO Scott Wise. That person requested copies of all 4,000 employee's 2016 W-2 forms be sent to them in PDF format in a reply to his email.

The company's HR Director told police that Wise did not send the email and is not associated with the account that it came from, however, their payroll account manager did send the W-2 PDFs.

The company has also contacted the IRS to report the data breach and is in the process of contacting each employee with information on how they can protect themselves from unauthorized use of their personal information.