Shotgun blasts tear through east side home just after midnight Monday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Shotgun blasts tore through the front of a Near Eastside home early Monday morning – destroying a window but causing only minor injuries.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 2200 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

Three men inside the home told police they noticed a vehicle sitting outside on the dark street.

Then, they said, several shotgun blasts came through the front picture window.

One of the men was grazed by shrapnel – either from the shotgun or the shattered glass – but otherwise there were no serious injuries.

The men said the vehicle then sped away. They weren't able to provide a detailed description of it.

The victims told police they didn't know of any reason why they would be targeted.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

