Police: Gunshot sound was a door slamming

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a dispatcher with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect fired shots at officers, police at the scene on the city's say that wasn't the case.

Officers were called to a house in the 900 block of N. Tacoma Street around 8 a.m.

A woman called police to check on her son. She said he was having some kind of issue and wouldn't leave the house.

When police were around the house, they heard a loud boom, initially believed to be a gunshot. Officers couldn't find a gun, and say it was a door slamming inside the house.

Police say nobody was shot. The man was apprehended.