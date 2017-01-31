Police: Gunshot sound was a door slamming

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 35°
HI: 39°
LO: 27°
HI: 29°
LO: 20°
INDIANAPOLIS -- After a dispatcher with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect fired shots at officers, police at the scene on the city's say that wasn't the case.
Officers were called to a house in the 900 block of N. Tacoma Street around 8 a.m.
A woman called police to check on her son. She said he was having some kind of issue and wouldn't leave the house.
When police were around the house, they heard a loud boom, initially believed to be a gunshot. Officers couldn't find a gun, and say it was a door slamming inside the house.
Police say nobody was shot. The man was apprehended.
