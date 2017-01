COLUMBUS, Ind. -- If you're missing 5.5 pounds of marijuana, head to the police station to pick it up.

The Columbus Police Department posted that somebody mailed 5.5 pounds, (yes, pounds) of marijuana to the wrong address Tuesday.

Police picked up the drugs, worth about $30,000 on the street.

They're asking whoever should've received them to "swing by the front desk and speak to the nice officer."

The front desk is open until 6 p.m.