Stolen '67 Pontiac recovered in time for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 1967 Pontiac stolen days before its restoration was complete was found intact last weekend – just in time for Christmas.

RTV6 reported last month that thieves had broken into Tom Culbertson's mechanic's shop and stolen thousands of dollars' worth of tools, along with a 1967 Pontiac GTO he was restoring.

The car belongs to Traci Beckwith, who received it as a graduation present from her father in 2002.

READ MORE | Thieves steal '67 Pontiac days before mechanic completes restoration

On Saturday, Culbertson's daughter Naomi Long informed RTV6 that the Pontiac had been recovered by IMPD intact and without damage.

"The case is still very active, so details are limited at this time," Long said. "We can't thank everyone enough for all of their help in its safe return; this is truly a Christmas miracle! The IMPD detective and the officers that recovered the vehicle are truly amazing! Their hard work, the community's support by spreading the story and the fact that we all were just not going to give up ... made this the best Christmas present ever! This was a true team effort!"

RTV6 viewers shared the story of the stolen Pontiac more than 300 times on Facebook, helping it reach more than 42,000 people.

The Pontiac's recovery is the culmination of a seven-year effort by Beckwith to have the car restored. Long said the car has been returned to Beckwith, who now lives in St. Louis.