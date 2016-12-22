String of break-ins in Broad Ripple community has neighbors on edge

INDIANAPOLIS -- A string of break-ins in one Broad Ripple neighborhood has people who live there concerned.

Police say there have been at least five incidents reported at the Reserve at Broad Ripple Condominiums, some of them successful.

Instead of decking the halls this holiday season, people who live in the complex say they’re changing their locks.

“We had come home and noticed half the window was hanging out,” said Austin Del Priore.

Nearly two weeks after someone broke into his home, Del Priore said he’s still shaken up.

“In some sense, I guess you – you feel comfort that you weren’t singularly targeted but pretty crazy that we’ve had all of these [break-ins],” said Del Priore.

Police say they’ve responded to four break-ins and one attempted break-in over the past few weeks.

“It can be a scary situation cause you don’t know who might be coming through that door, “ said Jim who also lives in the area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jim Gillespie said this time of year thieves are keeping watch and scoping out the shopping bags in your car and what’s visible through your window and under your Christmas tree.

“If they can see through people’s windows and see hey, there’s a gift that could be a quick hit and run for me, they’ll knock on the door to see if anybody’s home. And if they don’t get a response, they’ll kick in the door and they’ll grab those gifts and anything that’s readily available to them and they’ll be out within a minutes time,” said Gillespie.

Del Priorie said he lost gift cards and electronics to the thieves, but he says he’s now gained a lesson or two about how secure his home is and how to make it more secure for the future.

“I do feel safer. Certainly better than what we had before. [We have an] Alarm system now so kind of doing everything we can,” said Del Priore.

Police say they’ve been keeping an eye on the neighborhood and watching for any suspicious people.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.