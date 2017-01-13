Student arrested for threats to Emmerich Manual High School

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Emmerich Manual High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly making threats against the school online.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old student reported receiving a threat directed at the school on Snapchat.

The threat was passed along to IMPD, who determined it originated from another Emmerich Manual student. That student was taken into custody following an investigation by IMPD.

Colleen Reynolds, spokesperson for Emmerich Manual, issued the following statement Friday morning to RTV6 :

“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority. Yesterday, a student reported a possible threat on Snapchat that was reported to police. Because of the nature of Snapchat, the content of the threat remains unclear to school officials. After IMPD conducted an investigation, they were able to track down the individual who was responsible and the student was arrested for making the threat. We are cooperating fully with authorities and in an abundance of caution have requested an increased police presence at school to reassure students, staff and parents that we take all threats seriously. All additional questions must be referred to the IMPD.”

Emmerich Manual High School is located on Madison Avenue just west of Garfield Park. It is operated as a charter school by Charter Schools USA.

No further information about the arrested student or the nature of the threats was immediately available.