Suspect in Alexandria crash, fire runs from hospital

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. -- The suspect in a crash into a natural gas pipeline in Alexandria left left the hospital without being discharged, forcing police to search for him.

Police say Cody Vaughn, 25, left Methodist Hospital around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. Police were called about two hours later. Hospital staff said he may still have an IV in his arm.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Department went to his last known address in the 7600 block of N. County Road 200 East.

Vaughn and his wife were found at the house.

Police believe he was driving Thursday when he crashed into a natural gas pipeline, causing a large fire and dozens of evacuations. Flames were shooting 30-40 feet in the air at one point.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of: