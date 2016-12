INDIANAPOLIS – A person was arrested after they led police on a chase on I-465 Friday night.

Police said the chase began in Beech Grove after an officer noticed a license plate on a Jeep Cherokee did not match the vehicle. The chase began on I-465 and ended on Thompson Road, where the driver left the vehicle behind a Kroger.

With the help of an IMPD K9, the suspect, who has wanted on a warrant, was located and arrested, according to police.

The name of the suspect has not been released.