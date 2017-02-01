Suspected driver charged with murder in connection to "four-day purge" crime spree in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS -- The man accused of driving the vehicle used during a violent "four-day purge" crime spree through Indianapolis last year is now charged with murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor's office has now charged Elijah Brooks with two counts of felony murder, two counts of robbery and carrying a handgun without a license. He was previously charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury for his role in one of the crimes.

Brooks is accused of driving the car that was used in the fatal robberies of Billy Boyd and Jay Higginbotham in exchange for a split of the items stolen.

Jonathan Cruz is already facing charges for the murders of Boyd and Higginbotham as well as a third victim, Jose Alberto Ruiz between May 12 - 15, 2016. Police believe the crimes were part of a 'purge' crime spree, that Cruz was basing on the movie “The Purge.”

According to court documents, Brooks stole the vehicle used in the crimes just hours before the murders began.

A third man, Seven Clark, is also charged with armed robbery for his role in one of the robberies.

