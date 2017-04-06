SWAT officers raid both sides of duplex, netting drugs, guns and 6 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis SWAT officers raided both sides of a north side duplex Wednesday night – netting cocaine, guns and six arrests.
IMPD North District detectives, along with narcotics team and SWAT officers, served a search warrant shortly after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at a duplex in the 4300 block of Crittenden Avenue.
Officers made simultaneous entry at both addresses of the duplex. On the north side, they located and arrested 28-year-old Marvin Hawkins and 62-year-old Tom Brooks on preliminary charges of dealing and possessing cocaine for Hawkins and visiting common nuisance for Brooks.
On the south side of the duplex, officers arrested four men: 34-year-old Cornelius Brown; 49-year-old Anthony Dennie; 23-year-old Dalonte George; and 58-year-old Wilson Henderson. Brown and Dennie face charges of dealing and possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. George and Henderson face charges of visiting a common nuisance, and both had open warrants for their arrest for unrelated charges.