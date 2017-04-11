Teen charged with attempted murder of Monroe County deputy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Monroe County authorities have charged a 17-year-old boy with the attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy Monday night.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office, Deputy Landon Reynolds spotted two juveniles who were riding on a moped without lights Monday evening near Winslow Road and South Walnut Street in Bloomington.

During a traffic stop, the deputy reportedly found indications that the moped's ignition had been tampered with – leading him to believe it had been stolen.

One of the juvenile suspects then fled on foot into the woods along the B-Line Trail but was apprehended a short time later by the sheriff's office and officers from the Bloomington Police Department.

During the chase, officers reportedly saw the teen wielding a handgun.

After taking him into custody, police found the teen was wearing body armor and had a knife and ammunition in his possession. The handgun, missing its magazine, was found during a search of the area.

In an interview with police, the teen reportedly admitted he had pointed the handgun at the deputy's chest and pulled the trigger – but said it didn't fire because the magazine fell out.

The teen was placed into custody on preliminary charges of attempted murder, possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful use of body armor, among other charges. Prosecutors are reviewing filing a waiver to adult court.

The teen's name was not immediately released.

No significant injuries were reported during the incident.

