Teens pistol whip woman during carjacking attempt on south side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was pistol whipped Tuesday morning in an attempted carjacking on the south side.

The assault happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Bradbury Avenue, just a block north of Garfield Park.

According to the police report, the victim, a 36-year-old woman, told officers two teenagers attempted to rob and carjack her.

During the altercation, the teens pistol whipped the woman, causing minor injuries.

The teens eventually fled the scene after the unsuccessful carjacking. No additional description was given for either suspect.

IMPD crime data shows there have been at least 17 assaults and five robberies within a one-mile radius of the attack in the past month.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.