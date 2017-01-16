Thieves break through wall, steal 5 cars from west side dealership

Jordan Fischer
3:01 PM, Jan 16, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- Thieves broke through the wall of a west side car dealership sometime over the weekend, stealing five vehicles and the business' security system.

The theft happened sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning at Kenneth Motors, located at 3636 W. Washington Street.

Thieves cut a hole in the metal siding in the rear of the building and pushed their way in.

Once inside, they ransacked the dealership's office, taking the titles for five vehicles, along with computers, cameras and several rims off a vehicle. The thieves also ripped the business' security system from the ceiling, before making off with five vehicles:

  • 2006 Jeep Liberty
  • 2005 Ford Mustang
  • 2005 Chrysler 300
  • 2011 Ford 350
  • 2006 Mini Cooper

In all, Kenneth Motors estimates as much as $30,000-worth of cars and equipment was stolen.

A spokesman for the business said it had been robbed before, and that they believe the same suspects may be involved in this theft.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

