Thieves break through wall, steal 5 cars from west side dealership

Once inside, they ransacked the dealership's office, taking the titles for five vehicles, along with computers, cameras and several rims off a vehicle. The thieves also ripped the business' security system from the ceiling, before making off with five vehicles:
2006 Jeep Liberty
2005 Ford Mustang
2005 Chrysler 300
2011 Ford 350
2006 Mini Cooper
In all, Kenneth Motors estimates as much as $30,000-worth of cars and equipment was stolen.
A spokesman for the business said it had been robbed before, and that they believe the same suspects may be involved in this theft.
If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.