In total, three people were shot.
INDIANAPOLIS – Three people were shot Friday night and Indianapolis police are seeking suspects in two cases.
Two people were found shot on the city’s west side near the intersection of Morris Street and Belmont Avenue, police said.
One of the victims was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Officers are also gathering information on an east side shooting that happened in the 2700 block of North Graham Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said they know the suspect behind the shooting but have not located them.
If you have any information on either of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.