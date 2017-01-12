Three women jump man, hit girl with rock in Far Eastside robbery

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man and teenage girl were jumped by three women Wednesday evening near 38th Street and Post Road.

The attack happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Biscayne Road.

The victims, a 21-year-old male and 16-year-old female, told police three women jumped them, striking the teenage girl with a rock.

The women then allegedly robbed the victims before fleeing the scene.

No further description of any of the suspects was available.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.