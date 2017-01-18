Traffic stop leads state troopers to 3 lbs. of meth, $200K in cash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. -- A traffic stop on U.S. 31 led state troopers to a Fulton County home with three pounds of methamphetamine and more than $200,000 in cash.

The incident started when troopers noticed a pickup truck making an unsafe lane movement Tuesday on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 3757 North.

The troopers reportedly "noticed indicators that criminal activity might be afoot," and requested the assistance of the Rochester Police Department's narcotics dog.

The dog indicated the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the truck, officers allegedly found four grams of methamphetamine and approximately $10,504 in cash.

Further investigation then led police to obtain a search warrant for a home on Reed Lane in Rochester, Indiana.

During a search of the residence, police allegedly found three pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of methadone pills, 12 long guns, nine handguns, and approximately $202,000 in cash.

Above: 12 long guns were confiscated as part of the investigation, along with nine handguns.

As a result of the investigation, four people were taken into custody: Sarah Hine, 25; Brandy Fletcher, 42; Stephan Howard, 54; and Williams James, 48. All four faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fletcher, Hine and Howard face additional charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.