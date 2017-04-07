Two men killed in shooting on Indy's northeast side identified

Mostly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side early Thursday morning have been identified.
The shooting happened at a home in the 3500 block of N. Richardt Avenue just after midnight.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the bodies of 29-year-old Brandon Miller and 65-year-old Phillip McBrady inside the residence.
Witnesses told police that a fight broke out inside the home between family members.
Homicide detectives say the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence.
No arrests have been made.