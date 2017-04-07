Two men killed in shooting on Indy's northeast side identified

Katie Cox, Emily Pace
1:19 AM, Apr 6, 2017
9:48 AM, Apr 7, 2017

Two men were killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side early Thursday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side early Thursday morning have been identified.

The shooting happened at a home in the 3500 block of N. Richardt Avenue just after midnight.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the bodies of 29-year-old Brandon Miller and 65-year-old Phillip McBrady inside the residence.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out inside the home between family members.

Homicide detectives say the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made.

