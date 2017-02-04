INDIANAPOLIS -- Two teens were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 6500 block of Whitehaven Road, near 46th Street and North High School Road

Police found a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Their identities have not been released.

Police have not named any suspects in the shooting.

Friday night's shooting rounds off a violent week for teens in Indianapolis. 14-year-old Anthony Hughes was shot and killed in the back parking lot of Popeye's off 16th Street on Tuesday evening and a 16-year-old remains in critical condition after a shooting on the east side Wednesday evening.

