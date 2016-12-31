Two women found shot on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Two women were found shot early Saturday morning on the city's east side.

Police said the two women were shot just before 1 a.m. at 3335 E. Vermont Street.

The two 18-year-old women were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, according to officers.

Police said the nine people inside were questioned by detectives but none of them are classified as suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.