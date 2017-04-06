Undercover detective says truck driver arranged to meet 'teen' for sex at Randolph Co. Walmart

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A Randolph County truck driver was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter over Facebook with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

A detective with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department reportedly began communicating with 41-year-old Lance P. Parsons via Facebook Messenger under the guise of being a 15-year-old female.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday, Parsons made several sexual statements during the conversation, including graphic references to oral sex acts he would perform on the girl.

Investigators say Parsons and the undercover detective eventually agreed to meet at the Walmart store in Winchester, Indiana, to have sex. Parsons reportedly texted the detective that he was on his way from Rossburg, Ohio – about 30 miles away – where he had been loading up his semi.

When Parsons pulled into the Walmart parking lot, officers placed him under arrest. Parsons reportedly told police in an interview that he "was up there probably for talking with the young female." He also said he felt that he was lured into the situation.

According to the affidavit, Parsons told police he only stopped at Walmart to use the restroom, and then he was going to go home.

Parsons faces charges of child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, both level 4 felonies.