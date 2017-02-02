Vandals target vehicles, homes of police officers in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. -- Vandals targeted the homes and vehicles of officers from four different police departments who live in Whitestown between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Someone scrawled profanity on the garage door of one of the officers' homes and police vehicles from the Whitestown, Westfield, Lebanon and Speedway police departments.

The vandals also slashed tires on the marked police cars and broke at least one vehicle window.

"We are very disturbed and angry about this situation. Our residents are very, very respectful and supportive of all public safety agencies, including the Whitestown Police Department, and I'm sure I speak for them when I say that this will not be tolerated in Whitestown," said Dax Norton, Whitestown Town Manager.

The Whitestown Police Department is asking you to help them solve these crimes. Anyone living in or around the Walker Farms or Harvest Park neighborhoods who may have video cameras that could have captured any images that could be helpful to the investigation or anyone who saw anything suspicious overnight is asked to call Lt. Scott Rolston at (317) 732-4547.

No one was hurt, and all the damage has been cleaned off and/or repaired.