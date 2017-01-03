Widow looking for help to solve husband's murder

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis widow hopes someone will step forward and help solve the shooting death of her 55-year-old husband.

Curtis Wooden and his wife Latricia were married for two years.

Curtis was on his way to play the lottery Thursday when he was shot and killed outside the Wellington Village Apartments on Indianapolis' east side.

His car stopped after hitting a tree not too far from their home.

"Y'all need to stop killing each other and start loving each other. Get a job - stop taking. It needs to stop," said Latricia.

Latricia says she would like to work with the mayor and new police chief to encourage others to speak up and help police with unsolved murders and the violence in Indianapolis neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for Mayor Hogsett's office says they are interested in meeting Latricia to hear what she has to say.