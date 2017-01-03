Windows shattered in cars, SUV's on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A rude awakening for many people on Indianapolis' west side who found windows in their cars and SUV's shattered Monday morning.

Police say more than a dozen vehicles were vandalized. No word if it was a bat or a BB gun that did the damage.

Nothing was reported stolen from the cars and SUV's.

"You ask yourself why would somebody do that? But um, maybe it's fun for them but for the people who have to deal with this it's not, it's not fun at all," said Rodolfo Ocon, who was helping his father clean up after one of their car windows was shattered.

Victims say it will cost anywhere from $150 to $200 to repair the shattered windows and it will likely have to come out of pocket since that amount won't be covered by an insurance deductible.