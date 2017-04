GREENWOOD, Ind. – A woman was struck by a vehicle in Greenwood Wednesday morning.

It happened around noon in the 8800 block of Madison Avenue.

Police say the woman, who is in her 70s, had her head down when she was crossing the street.

She was hit by the mirror of a passing van. Officers say they don't believe the van was going very fast.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and was talking to police.