Woman killed in stabbing on near-west side

Light fog
HI: 46°
LO: 41°
HI: 47°
LO: 39°
HI: 50°
LO: 40°
INDIANAPOLIS -- A 23-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing Monday morning on Indianapolis' near-west side.
Police say she was stabbed multiple times around 3:30 a.m., near the intersection of Riverside Drive and 26th Street. She was found near a parked SUV.
The 23-year-old victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in very critical condition, where she died.
She has not been identified.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You can also text “INDYCS” plus your tip to 274637. Your tip can be reported anonymously.