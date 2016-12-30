Woman sexually assaulted at Ball State fraternity house

Katie Cox
11:51 PM, Dec 29, 2016

Woman assaulted at Ball State frat house, according to police

WRTV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A 19-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a frat house on Ball State's campus. 

According to court records, Ryan Christopher Smith, 19, assaulted the victim during a party in the basement of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity house in October.

He allegedly put his hands all over the student's body, touching her inappropriately without her permission, according to court documents. 

Smith  is not a student at Ball State. He's charged with sexual battery. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top