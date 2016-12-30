Woman sexually assaulted at Ball State fraternity house

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A 19-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a frat house on Ball State's campus.

According to court records, Ryan Christopher Smith, 19, assaulted the victim during a party in the basement of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity house in October.

He allegedly put his hands all over the student's body, touching her inappropriately without her permission, according to court documents.

Smith is not a student at Ball State. He's charged with sexual battery.