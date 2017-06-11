Woman shot and killed, boyfriend injured on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was shot and killed and her boyfriend seriously injured early Sunday morning on Indianapolis' south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Creekbrook Drive for a report of a person shot.

They found a woman lying in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD detectives say the woman's boyfriend was found inside an apartment with at least gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No word on a suspect description at this time and the names of the victims have not been released.

Police say this is the second deadly shooting in this neighborhood this year.

The body of Kobi Walden, 31, was found on May 2.

If you have information about either shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

