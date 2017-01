INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in downtown Indy.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Street.

She was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital and was awake and talking, police said.

Officers said there is no word on a potential suspect.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.