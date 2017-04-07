Woman's body found in middle of street on Indy's west side

Mostly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman’s body was found lying in the middle of a street Friday morning on the city’s west side.
Indianapolis police arrived to the scene in the 5200 block of W. Legrande Avenue after someone found the body around 3 a.m.
Officers said the death investigation is ongoing, but they believe the woman died from an overdose as her body did not show signs of trauma.
The name of the woman was not released by police.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.