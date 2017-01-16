Abused dog gets new home after 2 years at shelter

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – An abused dog who spent nearly two years at an animal shelter finally has a loving home.

Sheila and Michael Massie of Bloomington adopted Baby after seeing her story on RTV6.

Baby and her three puppies were found in the middle of a corn field more than a year-and-a-half ago and brought to the Madison County Humane Society

Baby’s puppies were adopted once they were of age, but Baby has been living at the shelter ever since.

“The Massies have an awesome home where Baby will be living with kitty brothers and sisters,” said Nikki Sanchez, shelter manager with the Madison County Humane Society. “All of the staff said their goodbyes and a few even cried happy tears.”

Sanchez also thanked Kallie Browning for sponsoring Baby’s adoption fee.

Baby’s new owners have screened-in porches for her to sunbathe.

Eight months after being brought to the shelter, a woman told staff that Baby was her dog when she was younger. She also said Baby was physically abused – hit and kicked – by her father figure during this time.

Staff at the Madison County Humane Society said they then realized why Baby dropped her head every time someone came near her. The woman showed the staff a side of Baby’s mouth where her teeth were knocked out.

