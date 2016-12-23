Colts cheerleader chooses forgiveness after called racial slur

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. -- An Indianapolis Colts cheerleader was called a racial slur by a high school student last week, but she decided to choose forgiveness.

The student, following a community event involving the Western School Corporation, posted a photo of himself and the woman with a caption that included a racial slur.

The woman, Leanna E., posted a photo of herself and the student on Twitter Wednesday, along with a quote saying "Everyone makes mistakes. If you can't forgive others, don't expect others to forgive you."

"A week ago I was the victim of a racial slur that was shared around the world," she wrote. "Today, I chose forgiveness & feel stronger because of it."