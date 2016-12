INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're looking to kill some time, or just like watching cats on the internet (and who doesn't?) the Humane Society of Indianapolis set up a live cat camera.

The camera shows a live feed from the Joanie Bernard Cat Adoption Room at IndyHumane.

WATCH | IndyHumane Cat Cam

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, there were four cats awake and exploring the room, with plenty for the cats to climb on.

If you watch the cat cam and get inspired to adopt, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (separate from the Humane Society) is waiving all adoption fees through Saturday if you donate an item from the shelter’s Facebook or Amazon wish lists.

The adoption fees from IACS are normally $60 and include spay or neuter, microchip and vaccinations.