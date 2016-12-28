Hurry up and get 'em! More tickets released for Indy's first ever Mac & Cheese Fest

INDIANAPOLIS -- Get 'em while they're hot - and not sold out (yet).

Tickets for Indianapolis' first Mac-n-Cheese festival have already sold out twice but they're are back on sale.

People have been scouring to find tickets to this event, the organizers even had to change the venue in order to accommodate all of the hopeful attendees.

The event is being held at the Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza on January 8.

The tickets were $20 for general admission. A GA ticket will get you unlimited sampling for two hours and a full cash bar. VIP tickets were also available for $35. With a VIP ticket, you'll get in an hour early.

There were two sessions to choose from -- one at 1 p.m., another at 5 p.m.

During the fest you can sample unlimited cheesy creations from more than 20 of Indy’s favorite restaurants while chefs put their special twist on everyone’s favorite comfort dish.

Items will be judged by Indy foodies who will declare the winner of the (ultimate) Golden Noodle.

So sure, you heard the mac and cheese part, but who’s cooking up the cheese?

Some of the city’s most popular restaurants participating include: Thunderbird, Kuma’s Corner, ClusterTruck, Hollyhock Hill Restaurant, Sangrita Saloon, The District Tap, CharBlue, Cobblestone Grill, Delicia, Rooster’s Kitchen, Grigsyby Station, Red Frazier Bison Ranch and more.