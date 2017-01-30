Indianapolis airport sets passenger record for terminal in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS -- More than 8.5 million people traveled through the Indianapolis International Airport in 2016, setting a record for the airport's terminal.

The airport (IND) served about 500,000 more people in 2016 than in 2015. The new record is for the terminal, which opened in 2008.

Southwest Airlines made up the bulk of Indianapolis air travel. It claimed 33 percent of the passengers' travel, which would be about 2.8 million people. American, Delta and United are the other airlines popular with Indianapolis travelers, according to an airport spokesperson.

“Our airline partners collectively increased seat capacity by 9 percent in 2016, which means they made a strategic decision to invest in making more seats available for passengers to fly,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “Southwest alone carried enough passengers to equate to nearly half of the residential population of Indiana.”

IND added flights to Chicago, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Punta Cana and Savannah in 2016, and more new ones are coming in 2017.

