Tickets sell out (again) for Mac & Cheese Fest

INDIANAPOLIS -- That didn't last long.

After about 20 minutes, the extra tickets for the Mac & Cheese Festival in Indianapolis sold out.

The event, which takes place Jan. 8, has been moved to a the Pan Am Pavilion, so more tickets were available.

The additional tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The tickets were $20 for general admission. A GA ticket will get you unlimited sampling for two hours and a full cash bar. VIP tickets were also available for $35. With a VIP ticket, you'll get in an hour early.

There were two sessions to choose from -- one at 1 p.m., another at 5 p.m.

During the fest you can sample unlimited cheesy creations from more than 20 of Indy’s favorite restaurants while chefs put their special twist on everyone’s favorite comfort dish.

Items will be judged by Indy foodies who will declare the winner of the (ultimate) Golden Noodle.

So sure, you heard the mac and cheese part, but who’s cooking up the cheese?

Some of the city’s most popular restaurants participating include: Thunderbird, Kuma’s Corner, ClusterTruck, Hollyhock Hill Restaurant, Sangrita Saloon, The District Tap, CharBlue, Cobblestone Grill, Delicia, Rooster’s Kitchen, Grigsyby Station, Red Frazier Bison Ranch and more.

