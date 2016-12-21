Officer rescues puppies from dumpster

INDIANAPOLIS -- Seven puppies left for dead in a dumpster are warm and well, thanks to the actions of a caring Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Officer Scott Charleswood was working over the weekend when he responded to a call for noise coming from a dumpster.

He heard the cries and thought it could be a baby.

But when he looked in the dumpster, he only saw trash. Charleswood starting sifting through the bags, and found a newborn puppy, less than 48 hours old.

He pulled them out one by one and put them in his car.

The organization Every Dog Counts is nursing the puppies back to health.