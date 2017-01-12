'Sound of Music' stars Indy native

INDIANAPOLIS -- "The Sound of Music" on Broadway is in Indianapolis this week. And one of Indy's very own has a leading role.

Ben Davis, who plays Captain Von Trapp, is happy to be home.

"I grew up on the north side -- on Sargent Road" Davis said. "Mom just sold the house, but it's good because it was a lot of land and a lot for her to take care of."

Davis' start in theater goes back to his days at Lawrence North High School.

"My mom got me to audition for the school musical my junior year and i caught the bug then,"

Davis went to Butler University for study theater.

By 1997, Davis was on the road with Les Misérables. Twenty years later, he's performing on his hometown stage for the first time.

It's amazing," he said. "You know, I lost my dad four years ago and that keeps playing through my head that I wish he could be here. It is just really special to just have him here in spirit and to just have all the family and friends here and everything. It's just really special."

"The Sound of Music" runs through Sunday at the Old National Centre downtown.