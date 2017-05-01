Family of 7 adds 6 more by adopting siblings

Christina and Christopher Sanders already had five biological children—their oldest just started college—when they decided to become foster parents. Knowing that many children are separated from their siblings in foster care and shuffled from one home to the next, the Sanders family set out to do whatever they could to provide a stable environment for existing families.

“We just made an agreement,” Christina said during the adoption proceedings. “Whoever we get, we will keep ’em… not send them to different houses.”

When the Ohio couple received their first placement, their promise was put to the test. Four brothers came into their home together. Soon, the boys were expressing their desire to live with their two sisters. There was only one thing to do: The Sanders opened their already teeming home to welcome the girls, as well.

After two years in placement, it became clear that all of the children belonged in the Sanders family. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Christina and Christopher Sanders legally adopted the six siblings.

Now, along with their biological kids Christopher, Cameron, Caden, Chaz and Caitlyn, Christina and Christopher Sanders are Mom and Dad to Coby, Christian, Caleb, Carson, Caylee and Chloe.

Several of the kids spoke at the adoption hearing.

“I’m happy that I’m here because everything is wonderful. This is just what I wanted,” announced 12-year-old Caylee.

“I would not know where I’d be right now if it wasn’t for the Sanders,” revealed Caleb, who is 13. “We (were) having a rough life, before.”

There was hardly a dry eye in the courtroom when 14-year-old Christian thanked his new parents for changing his life.

Although this certainly seems like a happy ending for all involved, the family is not without struggles: Their six-bedroom home is a bit crowded for the family of 13, and they are in the market for a vehicle large enough to transport all of the children. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Sanders family purchase a passenger van.

