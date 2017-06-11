VIDEO: Kitten rescued from muck after house fire

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis firefighters rescued a kitten from the bottom of a well Saturday morning after putting out a fire at a vacant house on the city's near-southeast side.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at a house in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The fire was under control within half an hour, and nobody was hurt.

The real star of the story was found shortly after the fire was put out. Firefighters heard a mewing from the bottom of an outside well at the back of the house, according to Rita Reith, a battalion chief for the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters used a ventilation hook and bail to lasso the kitten and pull it out from six feet deep in the well.

They took the kitten, aptly named Ember, to a veterinarian Saturday morning.

Scared but Ok this little guy gets some on scene Decon after being rescued from a Well by firefighters at 930 Woodlawn Ave 🚒 pic.twitter.com/9y110c36Gt — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) June 10, 2017