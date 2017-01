GREENWOOD, Ind. -- A couple of Johnson County men have turned their hobby of playing with cars into a mission to help those in their community who can't afford to pay for normal maintenance and repairs.

Charlie Polcher and Laten Smith are using their auto repair skills to help fix vehicles for those who can't, for free.

The men are focusing on repairs for single mothers, widows and the elderly who live in Johnson County.

