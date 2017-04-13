Woman crashes into retention pond after following robbery suspect

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- A woman chasing after a man who had just tried to rob her crashed her car into a retention pond Wednesday evening in Westfield, Indiana.

Police say a man approached the woman in the parking lot of the Kroger at 17447 Carey Road Wednesday and tried to rob her.

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a white, four-door car, which drove off from the scene.

The victim entered her car and followed the white car for about a mile, police say. The passenger of the white car turned and fired several shots at her vehicle while she was following.

She ended up crashing into a retention pond just north of Westfield Boulevard.

Both the woman and her young child were able to safely get out of the vehicle before it submerged.

Police are looking for the robbery suspect and the vehicle involved.

The suspect is described as a black man with short hair, clean-shaven, mid-30s, approximately 5-foot-6, 260 pounds and wearing a dark blue T-shirt with jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.