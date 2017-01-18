"I'm grateful for my abortion" billboards stir debate in Ohio

PARMA, Oh. -- A controversial Ohio billboard is catching the attention of people across the state. Preterm, an Ohio-based abortion-rights group installed five billboards across Northeast Ohio that read, "I'm grateful for my abortion."

Nina Mink of Parma said the ad she saw stirred up painful memories of her own abortion years ago as a teen mom.

“It hit me really hard. I mean, I was appalled,” Mink said. “You think you’re not going to be a good enough mother. You’re not going to have enough money and it’s got nothing to do with being grateful, believe me.”

A spokesperson for Preterm argued many women are grateful for the right to have a choice.

“Throughout Ohio it’s easy to find anti-choice billboards that shame and judge women,” Nancy Starner with Preterm said in a written statement, “Rarely is there a pro-choice message in response.”

Starner said the five billboards are expected to stay up until around June.